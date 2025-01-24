Advertisement
News

Kerry Airport CEO predicts more than 400,000 passengers this year

Jan 24, 2025 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Airport CEO predicts more than 400,000 passengers this year
Share this article

The CEO of Kerry Airport predicts that more than 400,000 passengers will fly to and from Farranfore this year.

Last year, the airport recorded more than 417,000 passengers – the third highest in Kerry’s history.

There were increases in passenger numbers across most routes last year.

Advertisement

Almost 62,000 passengers travelled to Spain, Portugal and France from Kerry – an increase of more than 11% on the previous year.

CEO of Kerry Airport, John Mulhern outlines details of the summer routes from Farranfore.

Advertisement

Mr Mulhern says the outlook for the airport is very positive.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

People evacuated from two Kerry homes as a result of Storm Éowyn
Advertisement
Over 1,000 customers without power in parts of North Kerry and West Limerick
27,000 homes, farms and businesses remain without power in Kerry
Advertisement

Recommended

People evacuated from two Kerry homes as a result of Storm Éowyn
Over 1,000 customers without power in parts of North Kerry and West Limerick
New Minister for Children, Disability and Equality says change will not be a fast process
Kerry Food Network to receive €40,000 in funding
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus