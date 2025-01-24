Kerry Airport CEO predicts more than 400,000 passengers this year

The CEO of Kerry Airport predicts that more than 400,000 passengers will fly to and from Farranfore this year.

Last year, the airport recorded more than 417,000 passengers – the third highest in Kerry’s history.

There were increases in passenger numbers across most routes last year.

Almost 62,000 passengers travelled to Spain, Portugal and France from Kerry – an increase of more than 11% on the previous year.

CEO of Kerry Airport, John Mulhern outlines details of the summer routes from Farranfore.

Mr Mulhern says the outlook for the airport is very positive.