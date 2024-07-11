Kerry Airport CEO issues invite to airlines to fly through Farranfore to ease pressure on Dublin

The CEO of Kerry Airport has invited more airlines to fly through Farranfore, to ease pressures on passenger numbers in Dublin.

Dublin Airport is limited to 32 million passengers a year, with efforts being made to try to have that cap increased.

John Mulhern says Kerry Airport is capable of servicing additional passengers, aircraft and crew; adding there are no caps in Kerry, only the tweed kind.

Advertisement

He says the airport is on course to match record passenger levels and recently facilitated transatlantic aircraft under similar circumstances.

Mr Mulhern has encouraged airlines to make use of available slots in Kerry Airport if flights to Dublin are blocked by the cap.