Kerry Airport and Killorglin company team up to provide tailored COVID travel information

Kerry Airport is the world’s first airport to provide tailored information on country entry requirements regarding COVID.

It’s teamed-up with Killorglin company, SafeScore, which aims to solve passengers’ problems when travelling.

SafeScore, which is based in Killorglin’s RDI Hub, was founded last year to solve the problems experienced by passengers when travelling the globe.

Passengers can click on the Important Travel Documentation icon on KerryAirport.ie for quick information.

They can find details of the testing, COVID-19 travel documents, and quarantine requirements, as well as the vaccine acceptance in the country they’re travelling to.

CEO of Kerry Airport, John Mulhern, says one of the biggest disruptors to the recovery

of the travel industry has been a lack of clearly communicated data within and between countries.

He says Kerry Airport is proud to partner with SafeScore, a local company, to bring the latest COVID-19 information to passengers.

CEO and Lead Founder of SafeScore, Nicholas Gorman, says they’re grateful to Kerry Airport for embracing their technology.

He says they have all the data airports and airlines need to ensure smoother transitions, and improve the customer experience.