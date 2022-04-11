Advertisement
Kerry AGSI branch has two motions before the annual conference in Killarney

Apr 11, 2022 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Kerry AGSI branch has two motions before the annual conference in Killarney
The Kerry branch of the AGSI has two motions before the organisation’s AGM in Killarney.

It’s asking the National Executive to call on the Minister for Justice and Equality to carry out a review to reform the use of the Criminal Legal Aid Schemes.

It’s also asking for a review to reform District Court Appeals.

The Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors’ annual conference is taking place in the Great Southern Hotel in Killarney.

Pay is one of the issues set to top the agenda at  annual conference, which got underway this morning.

The Minister for Justice Helen McEntee is also expected to announce that body worn cameras for Gardai will be trialled within the next year.

The General Secretary of the AGSI Antoinette Cunningham said members would be viewing with interest proposals around pay given the recent increase in cost of living.

 

