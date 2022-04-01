Kerry acquires US leading supplier of branded botanical ingredients

Kerry Group, the world’s leading taste and nutrition company, has completed the acquisition of a US-based leading supplier of branded botanical ingredients.

Natreon supplies branded and scientifically studied and tested Ayurvedic (Aye-a-vay-dick) extracts to the dietary supplement, and functional food and beverage industries across the world.

The acquisition significantly expands Kerry’s leadership position and ProActive Health portfolio of science-backed branded ingredients, furthering the company’s technology growth.

Natreon has 34 employees, and operates three facilities, a head office in New Jersey, a R&D facility in India, and manufacturing site in Nepal.