Kerry acquires US leading supplier of branded botanical ingredients

Apr 1, 2022 12:04 By radiokerrynews
Aswagandha root on wooden table. Herbal adaptogen medicine.
Kerry Group, the world’s leading taste and nutrition company, has completed the acquisition of a US-based leading supplier of branded botanical ingredients.

Natreon supplies branded and scientifically studied and tested Ayurvedic (Aye-a-vay-dick) extracts to the dietary supplement, and functional food and beverage industries across the world.

The acquisition significantly expands Kerry’s leadership position and ProActive Health portfolio of science-backed branded ingredients, furthering the company’s technology growth.

Natreon has 34 employees, and operates three facilities, a head office in New Jersey, a R&D facility in India, and manufacturing site in Nepal.

 

