Kerry accounts for 12.5% of all holiday homes in Ireland

Aug 10, 2024 13:19 By radiokerrynews
Kerry accounts for 12.5% of all holiday homes in Ireland
Holiday homes account for over 6% of the total housing stock in Kerry.

That’s according to the GeoDirectory Residential Buildings Report for the second quarter of 2024.

It shows that Kerry accounts for 12.5% of all holiday homes nationally, at over 4,600 (4,653) properties.

Donegal had the highest proportion nationwide, accounting for a quarter of the overall figure.

The report shows the number of holiday homes in Kerry, Donegal, Clare and Wexford combined account for over 60% of the national holiday home total.

