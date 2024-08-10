Kerry accounts for 12.5% of all holiday homes in Ireland

Holiday homes account for over 6% of the total housing stock in Kerry.

That’s according to the GeoDirectory Residential Buildings Report for the second quarter of 2024.

It shows that Kerry accounts for 12.5% of all holiday homes nationally, at over 4,600 (4,653) properties.

Donegal had the highest proportion nationwide, accounting for a quarter of the overall figure.

The report shows the number of holiday homes in Kerry, Donegal, Clare and Wexford combined account for over 60% of the national holiday home total.