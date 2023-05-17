Advertisement
Kenmare's famous Park Hotel up for sale by Brennan brothers

May 17, 2023 08:05 By radiokerrynews
Francis and John Brennan have put their landmark Kerry hotel on the market.

 

The brothers, who became household names through their television series 'At Your Service', have run the Park Hotel in Kenmare for 37 years.

The Irish Times reports The Park - and its sister hotel The Lansdowne, Kenmare  - are being advertised individually or together, for a combined guide price of 20.5 million euro.

 

It quotes the Brennan brothers as saying they want to pursue other interests and it was the right time to sell as it was 'at the top of the market'.

