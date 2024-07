A Kenmare woman was named best dressed at the 2024 Killarney races.

Carly Murphy was the winner of the Lee Strand Best Dressed Lady at the races yesterday.

She won a trip for two to Paris and a specially commissioned vase.

Killarney native, Sean O’Leary won the Dawn Milk Best Dressed Gent prize – a trip for two to Milan and a specially commissioned crystal decanter.

The best dressed were selected by judges Karen Byrne and Jake Carter.