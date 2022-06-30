Kenmare man appointed to BIM’s ambassador programme

A young Kerry chef has been selected to Bord Iascaigh Mhara’s ambassador programme.

Robin Martin, who’s from Kenmare, is one of five young chefs nationwide appointed to the Taste the Atlantic Young Chef programme.

The four-month programme gives young chefs an experience of Irish aquaculture and coastal tourism sectors by sending them along the Taste the Atlantic trial.

Advertisement

Each chef will be paired with seafood producers to help them to gain a deeper understanding of the provenance of Irish seafood.

Robin Martin is currently enrolled as a student in Culinary Studies at MTU while also working as a Chef de Partie in Mulcahy’s, Kenmare.