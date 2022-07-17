Advertisement
News

KCC to write to Minister for Health to call for financial support for air ambulance

Jul 17, 2022 17:07 By radiokerrynews
KCC to write to Minister for Health to call for financial support for air ambulance KCC to write to Minister for Health to call for financial support for air ambulance
Share this article

Kerry County Council is to write to the Minister for Health calling for financial support for the air ambulance.

The motion was proposed by Independent councillor Johnny Healy-Rae at a recent meeting of Kerry County Council.

The councillor suggested that the government itself should be funding the cost of the helicopter and the staff, insisting that the service is more important to the people of Kerry because of its geographical location.

Advertisement

Each helicopter mission costs an average of €3,500, all of which has to be raised or donated.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus