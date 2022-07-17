KCC to write to Minister for Health to call for financial support for air ambulance

Kerry County Council is to write to the Minister for Health calling for financial support for the air ambulance.

The motion was proposed by Independent councillor Johnny Healy-Rae at a recent meeting of Kerry County Council.

The councillor suggested that the government itself should be funding the cost of the helicopter and the staff, insisting that the service is more important to the people of Kerry because of its geographical location.

Each helicopter mission costs an average of €3,500, all of which has to be raised or donated.