KCC says cultural shift needed in relation to reducing housing list

Kerry County Council says there will need to be a cultural shift in relation to reducing social housing lists.

Director of Services Martin O'Donoghue made the claim while addressing councillors at the recent Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting.

Martin O'Donoghue spoke to councillors about the social housing waiting lists in the county.

Within the Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne MD, there are currently over 900 applicants seeking a home, although there could be some duplication.

He noted the majority of applicants are seeking 1-bed and 2-bedroom homes.

Mr O'Donoghue says some homes are usually envisioned as a small property with a garden and a white picket fence; however, he says a cultural change may be needed in the county, as the council may have to provide higher density housing in the form of apartments.

He says the council will not be developing 100-unit apartment blocks, but properties with between a dozen and 20 apartments could be considered acceptable.