Advertisement
News

KCC says cultural shift needed in relation to reducing housing list

Nov 22, 2021 08:11 By radiokerrynews
KCC says cultural shift needed in relation to reducing housing list KCC says cultural shift needed in relation to reducing housing list
Share this article

Kerry County Council says there will need to be a cultural shift in relation to reducing social housing lists.

Director of Services Martin O'Donoghue made the claim while addressing councillors at the recent Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting.

Martin O'Donoghue spoke to councillors about the social housing waiting lists in the county.

Advertisement

Within the Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne MD, there are currently over 900 applicants seeking a home, although there could be some duplication.

He noted the majority of applicants are seeking 1-bed and 2-bedroom homes.

Mr O'Donoghue says some homes are usually envisioned as a small property with a garden and a white picket fence; however, he says a cultural change may be needed in the county, as the council may have to provide higher density housing in the form of apartments.

Advertisement

He says the council will not be developing 100-unit apartment blocks, but properties with between a dozen and 20 apartments could be considered acceptable.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus