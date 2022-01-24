KCC carried out no safety works on public halting sites last year

Kerry County Council carried out no safety works on public halting sites last year.

According to a parliamentary question response from minister of state for local government Peter Burke, funding for projects provided for in the Traveller accommodation budget were not utilised.

In a response to Sinn Féin TD Eoin O'Broin, Peter Burke said the 2021 Traveller accommodation budget allowed for new group housing, refurbishment of halting sites and group housing and fire safety works.

However, his response also revealed that Kerry County Council availed of none of the aforementioned projects.

A special grant to the sum of €3,810 for Travellers who are first-time buyers, or 10% of the cost of a caravan for first-time buyers, is also available but the local authority did not engage in either project.

The figures follow the publication of a report last week which indicated that Kerry County Council directly contributed to Traveller homelessness by its level of inaction.

Nationally, 70 Traveller accommodation projects were carried out by councils in 2021.