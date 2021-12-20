KCC  called on to help large indigenous businesses operating in small communities

Kerry County Council is being called on to assist large, indigenous businesses so they can continue to operate in small communities.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael O’Shea made the call at the recent monthly meeting of Kerry County Council.

He says local communities need such companies, as they have a huge benefit on the economy.

Advertisement

Councillor Michael O’Shea says there have been businesses in various parts of Kerry that have been forced to relocate, due to their own success.

He says despite the businesses wanting to remain where they currently are, they must move to a different location to build a larger plant.

The Fianna Fáil councillor says there seems to be no assistance for these businesses.

Advertisement

Cllr Michael O’Shea says four major industries were lost in Milltown due to their own success.

He is calling on Kerry County Council to concentrate on successful indigenous businesses, who want to stay based in smaller communities where their children go to school and where the staff live.

Cllr O’Shea says the council should be doing everything possible to help these businesses stay in their preferred location, adding communities like Milltown depend on such companies for the local economy.