Just under 3,400 Kerry people on PUP

The number of people in Kerry claiming the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) has fallen below 3,400.

The Department of Social Protection says this week (up to September 21st), 3,394 people in Kerry are getting PUP, as they have lost their job due to the pandemic.

That's a drop of 123 people compared to the previous week (3,632).

Up to September 28th, 71 more Kerry people claimed the Enhanced Illness Benefit due to having COVID-19 or needing to self-isolate; the total number of people who have claimed this benefit in the county stands at 4,090.