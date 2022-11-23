Advertisement
Just under 2,000 Kerry students due to get Junior Certificate results today

Nov 23, 2022 09:11 By radiokerrynews
Just under 2,000 Kerry students due to get Junior Certificate results today
Just under 2,000 (1,984) Kerry students are due to get their Junior Certificate results today.

The 981 girls and 1,003 boys sat the exams last June.

Results are usually issued in September, but were delayed this year, with today’s date only being confirmed last month.

The State Examinations Commission says several issues delayed the release, including an increased number of students sitting State exams, and the need for more examiners.

This year's Junior Certificate results will be available in schools today and candidates can also access them online from 4pm.

Minister for Education, Norma Foley has paid tribute to both the students and staff involved in the process:

