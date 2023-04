There’s just one general bed available in University Hospital Kerry.

That’s according to the HSE’s COVID-19 Daily Operations Update of Acute Hospitals.

The HSE also says there is just one ICU bed available in UHK, as of yesterday at 8pm.

Advertisement

There were nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 in UHK as of 8 o’clock yesterday evening, with no cases in ICU.

The INMO says there were six patients waiting on trolleys in UHK this morning.