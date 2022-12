Junior Ministers are set to be reshuffled this afternoon as the changeover of Government is complete.

Most changes are expected to come in the Fine Gael camp, with Kerry's Brendan Griffin expected to be given a junior ministry position.

He was Deputy Government Chief Whip up until the cabinet reshuffle on Saturday.

Advertisement

The Green Party ministers are staying put, while there will be minimal change in Fianna Fáil - with the exception of Thomas Byrne.