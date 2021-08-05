Irish Water urge people in Kerry to continue to conserve water

Irish Water and Kerry County Council say they are continuing their work to restore water supply levels across the Kerry Central Regional Water Supply Scheme.

They say water levels across the network and reservoirs continue to recover well with normal supply having returned to most customers.

Irish Water is appealing to the public to conserve water and to only use what they need whilst continuing to adhere to public health advice regarding COVID-19. They say this will help with the ongoing restoration of water supply and help reservoir levels continue to refill across the county so that daytime water supply can be maintained. Some night-time restrictions may be needed over the coming days.

Anna Brosnan of Irish Water said that the recovery of water supply is continuing to progress well across the networks and reservoirs but that the public’s help is needed with the recovery phase.

She said they are asking the public to refrain from activities that use a large amount of water such as using power washers or watering gardens with a hose.

They are also appealing to homes, businesses and those responsible for unoccupied buildings to check for leaks whilst adhering to current public health regulations and advice, to turn off water where it is not needed and report leaks they see on the public network to them.