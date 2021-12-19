Irish Water to replace additional 2.3kms of water mains in Mid Kerry

Irish Water has approved the replacement of an additional 2.3km of water mains in Mid Kerry.

Works began in July in the area, with 2.4km of mains being replaced so far.

The works on the section between Gap of Dunloe Cross and Kissane's shop are nearing completion, while the new additional mains will run from the cross to Beaufort Village.

The improvements are being carried out as part of Irish Water's national Leakage Reduction Programme.

The utility says the new water mains will reduce bursts and water outages and are essential in providing a safe, secure and reliable water supply, now and into the future.

Kerry County Council say that upon completion, a total of 14.5km of water mains in the area will be replaced.

The works are expected to continue until the end of March.