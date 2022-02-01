Irish Water prepare for major water works in Tralee

Irish Water and Kerry County council are preparing for major water works in Tralee.

The works will involve the replacement of ageing back yard water mains, lead service connections and constructing new water mains.

Residents living in Balloonagh Estate, Mountain Close, St Joseph's Estate and Michael O'Flynn Terrace will benefit from the works which will begin next week.

Advertisement

Locals can expect water outages and traffic management plans.

Irish Water says it will notify residents of supply interruptions 48 hours beforehand and details of outages will be updated regularly on the Irish Water website.