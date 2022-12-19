Advertisement
Irish Water has alternative water supply available in Castleisland

Dec 19, 2022 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Irish Water has an alternative water supply available in Castleisland, as parts of the town and surrounding areas are without water due to water conservation restrictions.

The supply is available at the viewing point on the Limerick Road until around midnight.

Irish Water notes these restrictions are scheduled to take place until 5pm, and it may take two to three hours for water supply to fully return after that.

Earlier, Irish Water said water outages in parts of Kerry today are related to the cold weather and low reservoir levels from overuse.

There had been reports of no water in the greater Tralee and Killarney areas, as well as Castleisland.

Irish Water’s website states restrictions in Tralee are now complete and supply should begin to return to affected areas.

