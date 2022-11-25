Advertisement
Irish Water criticised as completion of Ardfert water connection delayed

Nov 25, 2022 12:11 By radiokerrynews
Irish Water criticised as completion of Ardfert water connection delayed Irish Water criticised as completion of Ardfert water connection delayed
Irish Water has been criticised as the completion date for connecting the Ardfert Water Supply to the Regional Supply Scheme has been further delayed.

Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris says three deadlines have passed now and claims Irish Water is failing when it comes to these works.

She sought an update on the expected competition date at the recent meeting of Kerry County Council.

In July, it was announced that Ardfert would be connected to the Central Regional Water Supply Scheme by the end of the year.

It’s now expected the competition for the upgrade of the Ballybeggan pumps in Tralee is quarter two of 2023, which is required prior to the final completion of the project.

Irish Water says this is mainly down to delays encountered by the contractor in the procurement of the pumps.

The new watermain connecting Ardfert Water Supply Scheme to the Central Regional Water Supply Scheme has been completed and tested.

Currently there’s approximately 20% of the Ardfert demand supplied from that scheme.

Irish Water says this has taken the pressure off the troublesome rising main reducing the risk of bursts; the supply from the Central Regional Scheme can be increased, if a burst occurs to ensure continuity of supply to consumers.

Cllr Deirdre Ferris says she appreciates there’s issues with materials, but says half of Ardfert is still depending on siphoned water from another area.

She outlined her dissatisfaction with Irish Water regarding the delay in completing this project.

 

