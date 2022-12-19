Irish Water appeals for people in Kerry to turn off taps and check for leaks

Irish Water is continuing its appeal to people in Kerry to turn off taps and check for leaks.

There have been reports of water shortages across the county today, including in the greater Tralee, Killarney, and Castleisland areas.

There will also be interruptions to water supply in large parts of the county overnight, as Irish Water attempts to conserve water in those areas.

Irish Water says sub-zero temperatures have increased the number of frozen water pipes and bursts, including in modern pipes, which is impacting water supply all over Kerry.

Irish Water says its crews are on the ground to maintain essential services and investigate leaks caused by burst mains.

It’s also urging people not to leave taps running, as it will not necessarily prevent frozen pipes, and to check for leaks in pipes, especially outside.