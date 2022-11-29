Advertisement
Irish Water and Kerry County Council plan to upgrade pipework in Kerry

Nov 29, 2022 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Irish Water and Kerry County Council plan to upgrade pipework in Kerry
Irish Water, in partnership with Kerry County Council, is due to upgrade pipework in Kerry.

 

A 5km stretch of pipe from Lough Guitane Water Treatment Plant to Sheheree Reservoir will be replaced.

This work is due to begin in early December and may involve some short-term water shut offs.

 

Customers will be given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to planned water shut-offs.

 

To facilitate the works, a local road closures will occur from Monday, December 5 to Friday, December 23. 

Local and emergency access will always be maintained.

 

This announcement has been welcomed by Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae.

 

