Irish Water and Kerry County Council plan to upgrade pipework in Kerry

Irish Water, in partnership with Kerry County Council, is due to upgrade pipework in Kerry.

A 5km stretch of pipe from Lough Guitane Water Treatment Plant to Sheheree Reservoir will be replaced.

This work is due to begin in early December and may involve some short-term water shut offs.

Customers will be given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to planned water shut-offs.

To facilitate the works, a local road closures will occur from Monday, December 5 to Friday, December 23.

Local and emergency access will always be maintained.

This announcement has been welcomed by Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae.