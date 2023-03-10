Advertisement
Irish Red Cross conducted welfare check at Kerry Ukrainian refugee centre following allegations

Mar 10, 2023 21:03 By radiokerrynews
Irish Red Cross conducted welfare check at Kerry Ukrainian refugee centre following allegations
The Irish Red Cross has carried out a welfare check at a premises in Kerry housing Ukrainian refugees, following allegations from residents around conditions.

A spokesperson for the Irish Red Cross says it sent a case worker to the centre to carry out a welfare check, as a result of complaints.

This is only the third time the organistion has carried out such a welfare check.

Two of the residents were being evicted from the premises as the Irish Red Cross case worker arrived on the scene.

The case worker took the two evicted people to the CityWest transit centre in Dublin in order to find alternative accommodation for them.

The Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth and An Garda Síochana have  been contacted for comment.

