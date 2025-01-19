Advertisement
Ireland South MEP welcomes reduction in VAT rate for parts of the hospitality sector

Jan 19, 2025 17:20 By radiokerrynews
A Kerry MEP has welcomed the Government's decision to reduce the VAT rate to 9% for parts of the hospitality sector.

Ireland South MEP Sean Kelly has previously emphasised the importance in sustaining small businesses.

The leader of Fine Gael in the European Parliament, feels that the decision "sends a clear signal that the government is listening to the needs of business owners and workers alike".

"Coming from Killarney, it's clear as day that the hospitality sector is an important pillar of our economy, employing hundreds of thousands of people nationwide. Lowering the VAT rate to 9% will provide these businesses with the breathing space they desperately need to recover, grow, and thrive in a competitive market," he said.

Highlighting the broader economic impact, Kelly continued: "This measure is not just about helping businesses—it’s about protecting livelihoods. Families, communities, and local economies all benefit when we support our hospitality sector. By reducing costs for businesses, we can also help keep prices down for consumers, which is especially important in the current economic climate."

