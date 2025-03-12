Advertisement
Ireland South MEP says the government should have a referendum on our triple lock

Mar 12, 2025 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Ireland South MEP says the government should have a referendum on our triple lock
An Ireland South MEP says the government should hold a referendum if it wants to remove the triple lock.

Sinn Féin’s Kathleen Funchion raised the matter during a European Parliament debate in Strasbourg.

The Triple Lock is a policy that requires any overseas deployment of the Irish Defence Forces to receive government and Dáil approval, as well as a UN mandate.

Supporters say this protects Ireland’s neutrality by ensuring international legitimacy before any deployment.

Opponents argue that it restricts Ireland’s ability to respond quickly to international crises and that the UN Security Council has too much control over Irish Defence Forces' deployments.

MEP Funchion said that Ireland cherishes its neutrality, which enables the country to maintain an independent foreign policy.

She told the European Parliament that she wants the people of Ireland to have a referendum so they can decide what is best for them.

