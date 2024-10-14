Ireland South MEP says extreme weather conditions are huge concern for farmers this winter

An Ireland South MEP says an EU taskforce is investigating why farming is no longer an attractive option for young people.

The strategic dialogue of future EU agriculture was set up in January, comprising of 29 major stakeholders from the agri-food sectors, rural communities and civil society.

Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher, who represents Kerry, says its goal is to reach a common vision for the future of the EU’s farming and food systems.

He believes extreme weather conditions are another concern for farmers this winter.