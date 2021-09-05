Ireland South MEP says EU must become world leader in battery production

An Ireland South MEP says the EU must become a world leader in battery cell production to meet increasing demand.

MEP Deirdre Clune says the demand for batteries will grow rapidly in the coming years, making this market an increasingly strategic one at global level.

The Fine Gael MEP adds this must be done in a safe, circular and sustainable way, as it will have a significant environmental impact and lead to increased waste.

MEP Clune is a member of the Committee on the Internal Market and Consumer Protection, which is calling for the EU to prioritise and future-proof the sustainable production of batteries.

She says batteries must be produced with the lowest possible environmental impact, and should be repurposed or recycled to put valuable materials back into the economy.