Ireland South MEP says energy companies should forego profits

Jul 5, 2022 13:07 By radiokerrynews
Photo: fiannafail.ie
Electric Ireland and Bord Gáis should forego any profits from price hikes to keep costs down for consumers, according to an Ireland South MEP.

Billy Kelleher, who represents Kerry, will today debate what the EU can do to help people deal with the increasing cost of living and rocketing energy prices.

MEPs will also examine the most effective way of imposing a windfall tax on the profits of energy companies.

Billy Kelleher says both Electric Ireland and Bord Gáis should not be profiting during a crisis:

 

 

Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

