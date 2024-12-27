Advertisement
Ireland South MEP relaunches 'right to be forgotten' campaign

Dec 27, 2024 14:30 By radiokerrynews
An Ireland South MEP is relaunching a campaign for cancer survivors diagnoses to be forgotten by the financial services sector.

Billy Kelleher says some cancer survivors are being penalised unfairly and has written to the European Commissioner for financial services to ask her to restart negotiations.

The right to be forgotten is written into law in some EU member states, while it is based on a voluntary code in other countries including Ireland.

MEP Billy Kelleher says some people are still being penalised years after disclosing a previous cancer diagnosis:

 

