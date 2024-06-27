Ireland South MEP elected as First Vice President of Renew Europe Group

An Ireland South MEP has been elected as first vice president of the Renew Europe Group in the European Parliament.

Billy Kelleher, who was re-elected in the second constituency seat at the recent European elections, was selected to the role of the liberal and centrist group recently.

Renew Europe includes MEPs from parties in Ireland, France, Netherlands, Belgium, Estonia, Sweden and Slovenia.

The Fianna Fáil MEP, who represents Kerry, will also serve as the group’s whip.

MEP Kelleher says he is keen to rebuild Renew Europe in the new role, after a not so stellar performance in certain countries in the last European Elections.