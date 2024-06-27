Advertisement
News

Ireland South MEP elected as First Vice President of Renew Europe Group

Jun 27, 2024 12:30 By radiokerrynews
Ireland South MEP elected as First Vice President of Renew Europe Group
Photo: fiannafail.ie
Share this article

An Ireland South MEP has been elected as first vice president of the Renew Europe Group in the European Parliament.

Billy Kelleher, who was re-elected in the second constituency seat at the recent European elections, was selected to the role of the liberal and centrist group recently.

Renew Europe includes MEPs from parties in Ireland, France, Netherlands, Belgium, Estonia, Sweden and Slovenia.

Advertisement

The Fianna Fáil MEP, who represents Kerry, will also serve as the group’s whip.

MEP Kelleher says he is keen to rebuild Renew Europe in the new role, after a not so stellar performance in certain countries in the last European Elections.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

UHK confirms maternal death at hospital
Advertisement
5% of COVID cases reported nationally last week are in Kerry
Kerry mother living in USA says she’s bringing her children to Irish Taylor Swift concert as it’s cheaper
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry mother living in USA says she’s bringing her children to Irish Taylor Swift concert as it’s cheaper
5% of COVID cases reported nationally last week are in Kerry
Ground search ongoing in West Kerry for missing man
UHK confirms maternal death at hospital
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus