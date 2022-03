An Ireland South MEP is raising concerns about delayed cancer diagnoses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher is a member of the parliament's public health committee and a former health spokesperson for his party.

He says they were informed of over 100 million delayed cancer screenings and subsequent delayed diagnoses.

MEP Billy Kelleher says this is a major issue and one that requires a national intervention in every member state.