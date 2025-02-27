Ireland South MEP calls for more affordable housing and supports for such developments in Kerry

An Ireland South MEP is calling for more affordable housing and for supports to be implemented to ensure such developments can proceed in Kerry.

Independent MEP Michael McNamara made the call.

He is raising concerns over affordable housing and says there can’t be a situation where young couples are competing with local authorities to buy housing that’s being developed locally.

He says local authorities need to build their own housing, alongside developers who can then build housing for the private market.

MEP Michael McNamara says currently in Europe emergency provision is being given to military spending so states can secure themselves.

He says while this is necessary, he says he believes more needs to be done to provide people with housing first: