Advertisement
News

Ireland South MEP calls for more affordable housing and supports for such developments in Kerry

Feb 27, 2025 13:19 By radiokerrynews
Ireland South MEP calls for more affordable housing and supports for such developments in Kerry
Michael McNamara, Picture Conor McCabe Photography.
Share this article

An Ireland South MEP is calling for more affordable housing and for supports to be implemented to ensure such developments can proceed in Kerry.

Independent MEP Michael McNamara made the call.

He is raising concerns over affordable housing and says there can’t be a situation where young couples are competing with local authorities to buy housing that’s being developed locally.

Advertisement

He says local authorities need to build their own housing, alongside developers who can then build housing for the private market.

MEP Michael McNamara says currently in Europe emergency provision is being given to military spending so states can secure themselves.

He says while this is necessary, he says he believes more needs to be done to provide people with housing first:

Advertisement

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Funding approved for new Kerry College apprenticeship building
Advertisement
Energy and climate experts write to Taoiseach warning against LNG operations like Tarbert
Kerry man convicted for use of unauthorised net and possession of unlawfully captured salmon
Advertisement

Recommended

Munster Name Team To Face Edinburgh
Funding approved for new Kerry College apprenticeship building
Bridge to be named after late TD Jackie Healy-Rae
Energy and climate experts write to Taoiseach warning against LNG operations like Tarbert
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus