Advertisement
News

Ireland South MEP calls for EU countries to collaborate on medicine shortages

Jan 17, 2023 10:01 By radiokerrynews
Ireland South MEP calls for EU countries to collaborate on medicine shortages Ireland South MEP calls for EU countries to collaborate on medicine shortages
Share this article

An Ireland South MEP is calling for EU countries to work together to cope with the medicine shortage.

Billy Kelleher believes the current shortage of medicines to treat respiratory illnesses is proof EU countries must collaborate in the purchase, storage and distribution of key medicines.

Speaking ahead of a European Parliament debate MEP, Kelleher said “we cannot allow a situation to arise where we see different national health systems competing with each other to buy the same limited stocks”.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus