Investment in Kerry College Monavalley Campus described as a vote of confidence

The announcement of €3.7 million in funding for the Kerry College Monavalley Campus has been described as a huge vote of confidence by the Cathaoirleach of Kerry ETB, Cllr Jim Finucane.

The funding which was announced by Minister Simon Harris during a visit to the campus will be invested in developing a 21,000 sq ft new apprenticeship training building.

The Cathaoirleach described the Monavalley Campus as cutting edge, not afraid of change and proof that education cannot be static.

He said that Kerry College always sought to respond to the community and had the capacity to take on more initiatives, including future plans for both Killarney and Caherciveen.

Minister Simon Harris said that the last two years had been an extraordinarily difficult time but that the ETBs were a can do sector and always willing to overcome issues.

He also praised them for stepping up to provide services for Ukranians who had to flee their own country, and who he said were standing up to protect all our freedoms.

Minister Harris said that the funding was intended to be transformational and would also allow Kerry College take on an additional 350 apprentices, and develop renewable energy skills.

Director of Further Education and Training at Kerry ETB, Owen O Donnell said that budget announcements made by Minister Harris last week meant that Kerry College courses now were zero fees.

Centre Manager Con O Sullivan said that the campus had a culture that was not adverse to change, a learner centred ethos and a hugely committed staff. He described the investment as a milestone in the evolution of the Kerry College Monavalley Campus.