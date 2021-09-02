Investigation launched into theft of 70 sheep

A garda investigation is underway following the suspected theft of 70 sheep in west Kerry.

The animals, which were on Kilcummin mountain, were discovered missing last Friday (August 27th) but may have been taken in the previous weeks.

The Swaledale lambs, which are all male, all carried distinct red markings on their fleece and may have been recently sheared to remove this identification.

Gardaí in Tralee are handling the case and anyone with information is asked to contact Garda Dan Buckley on 066 71 02300.