Advertisement
News

Investigation into blood-spattered burgled home in Tralee

Sep 16, 2024 17:14 By radiokerrynews
Investigation into blood-spattered burgled home in Tralee
Share this article

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a daylight burglary in Tralee where blood spatters were found in the house.

The incident occurred between 12.20pm and 4.50pm on Saturday in the Avondale Court area of Manor West.

The owners returned to find their property had been broken into, and they found blood spatters in the house.

Advertisement

Gardaí say no items were taken.

Garda Aidan O’Mahony is appealing for anyone who may have been in the area on Saturday afternoon to contact Tralee Garda Station.

Advertisement

Tralee Garda Station can be contacted on 066 710 2300

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

SIPTU calls on National Ambulance Service to reverse proposed cuts in Kerry
Advertisement
Killarney gardaí appealing for public’s assistance following car theft
Kerry milk price for August increase on previous month
Advertisement

Recommended

Kleyn set for Munster return; Leinster await Snyman fitness update
Former Villa striker Shaw dead at 63
Kerry milk price for August increase on previous month
Killarney gardaí appealing for public’s assistance following car theft
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus