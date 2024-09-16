Investigation into blood-spattered burgled home in Tralee

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a daylight burglary in Tralee where blood spatters were found in the house.

The incident occurred between 12.20pm and 4.50pm on Saturday in the Avondale Court area of Manor West.

The owners returned to find their property had been broken into, and they found blood spatters in the house.

Gardaí say no items were taken.

Garda Aidan O’Mahony is appealing for anyone who may have been in the area on Saturday afternoon to contact Tralee Garda Station.

Tralee Garda Station can be contacted on 066 710 2300