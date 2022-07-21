Advertisement
Interactive installation launched at Valentia Cable Station

Jul 21, 2022 17:07 By radiokerrynews
Interactive installation launched at Valentia Cable Station Interactive installation launched at Valentia Cable Station
Launching the ‘Eighth Wonder’ at the historical Cable Station on Valentia Island, from left: Lucian Horvat Projects Development Manager, Michéal Lyne, Valentia Island Cable Station, Josephine O’Driscoll, Fáilte Ireland, Danielle Favier, Fáilte Ireland, and Marc Roosli, Mirador Media. Photo: Valerie O’Sullivan
A new interactive installation has been launched at the historic Valentia Cable Station.

The Eighth Wonder experience reveals the story of the transatlantic cable laid between Valentia and Newfoundland, Canada.

The transatlantic cable story was called the Eighth Wonder of the World.

The wire stretched 3,000 kilometres beneath the ocean and cut communication times between Europe and North America from weeks to minutes.

This interactive installation shares the story of how the cable changed communications forever; it also allows people send their own morse code message.

Michael Lyne of the Valentia Island Development Company, says it’s a wonderful attraction that shows the significance of the transatlantic cable:

Is it any wonder…Mary Rose Stafford, Valentia Cable Station Foundation, and Michéal Lyne, Valentia Island Cable Station, Looking at the SS Great Eastern-cable laying steamship. at the launch of the ‘Eight Wonder’ at Valentia Island Cable Station. Photo: Valerie O’Sullivan
