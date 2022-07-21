Interactive installation launched at Valentia Cable Station

A new interactive installation has been launched at the historic Valentia Cable Station.

The Eighth Wonder experience reveals the story of the transatlantic cable laid between Valentia and Newfoundland, Canada.

The transatlantic cable story was called the Eighth Wonder of the World.

The wire stretched 3,000 kilometres beneath the ocean and cut communication times between Europe and North America from weeks to minutes.

This interactive installation shares the story of how the cable changed communications forever; it also allows people send their own morse code message.

Michael Lyne of the Valentia Island Development Company, says it’s a wonderful attraction that shows the significance of the transatlantic cable: