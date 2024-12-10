Inland Fisheries Ireland has secured a conviction against a Kerry man for illegal salmon netting.

On June 21st last, IFI officers found that Con O’Connell of Ennismore, Listowel had three unlawfully-captured salmon enmeshed in a net and wrapped in a makeshift bag

The incident happened at Ballyhorgan on the banks of the River Feale.

Mr O’Connell was fined €2,250 at Listowel District Court and must pay €500 in costs.

Shannon region director of Inland Fisheries Ireland, David McInerney said illegal netting is a significant environmental crime.

He said the River Feale has only been open for catch-and-release fishing in recent years because of poor salmon numbers.