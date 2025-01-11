Inland Fisheries Ireland launches recruitment drive for temporary staff in Kerry

Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) has launched a new national recruitment drive to hire temporary staff in Kerry.

IFI’s seasonal fisheries officers are to be deployed across 16 counties from April to September; recruitment is getting underway immediately.

The officers will patrol and engage in surveillance activities to check for illegal fishing, enforce bye-laws and regulations, and they’ll help educate and promote fish and habitat welfare.

Advertisement

Starting salaries of €30,979, per annum pro rata, are on offer.

Seasonal Fisheries Officers can also earn up to €3,796 extra via an unsocial hours allowance.

Application forms can be found here: https://www.fisheriesireland.ie/careers/seasonal-opportunities