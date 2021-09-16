Injured angler rescued from Old Kells Pier

An angler was taken to hospital Tralee, after an operation involving the Rescue 115 helicopter, Valentia Lifeboat, and Iveragh Coast Guard in South Kerry.

Valentia Coast Guard was alerted just before 3pm to an injured angler at the Old Kells Pier.

Valentia tasked the Rescue 115 helicopter, Valentia Lifeboat, and Iveragh Coast Guard to the scene, which was described as a difficult location to access.

Less than an hour later, the injured man was taken from the scene, and brought to hospital in Tralee for treatment.