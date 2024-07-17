Advertisement
Industrial action at Tarbert Power Station this week

Jul 17, 2024 17:17 By radiokerrynews
Industrial action at Tarbert Power Station this week
Street lighting company, Enerveo, which provides services to several county councils, says its mindful of the impact of industrial action.

There has been industrial action this week at Tarbert Power Station, which is owned by SSE- which also owns Enerveo.

Enerveo workers who are members of the Connect trade union are taking strike action in a dispute over redundancy payments.

Enerveo says it made the decision to withdraw from the Irish market and is undertaking a redundancy programme.

The company says it’s working with affected colleagues and representatives.

Enerveo says it’s mindful of the impact industrial action has on its customers and is working with them to ensure the continuity of critical services.

Radio Kerry has contacted Connect trade union for a comment.

