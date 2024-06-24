Independent TD calls on government to appoint pathologist to serve Kerry

A Kerry TD has called on the government to appoint a pathologist to serve the county.

Speaking in the Dáil recently, Danny Healy-Rae said families in Kerry have had to wait over a week for post-mortems to be carried out.

The independent deputy said two pathologists who served the county have recently retired, while by Dr. Margot Bolster, has done her utmost to fill the void.

Advertisement

Deputy Healy-Rae appealed for action to be taken immediately to address the issue and to facilitate families in Kerry who have lost loved ones.

In response Minister of State at the Department of Health Colm Burke said the Office of the State Pathologist, provides a national forensic pathology service whereby a forensic pathologist is on duty, 24 hours a day, each day of the year.

Advertisement

He added their primary remit is to perform post-mortem examinations in suspicious deaths, as directed by the coroner.

Deputy Burke said the HSE has advised that the pathology service in University Hospital Kerry is supported, on a regional basis by consultants based in Cork University Hospital.