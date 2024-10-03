Advertisement
News

Independent broadcasters welcome funding for news and current affairs

Oct 3, 2024 17:47 By radiokerrynews
Independent broadcasters welcome funding for news and current affairs
Share this article

The national body representing independent broadcasters has welcomed funding allocated in the budget for news and current affairs in independent radio.

Independent Broadcasters of Ireland, or IBI, represents independent radio and television stations in Ireland, including Radio Kerry.

€6 million has been allocated to support news and current affairs in the independent media sector in Budget 2025.

Advertisement

IBI says this recognises the unique role of the independent radio sector, and the vital public service content it provides to 2.5 million daily listeners in Ireland.

The IBI says the ringfenced measures announced by Media Minister Catherine Martin are very positive, and thanked public representatives who have supported the sector on this issue.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry County Council to host road safety conference for older drivers
Advertisement
Almost 20,000 actions carried out by lifeguards on Kerry beaches in June and July
45% decrease in people waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry this September
Advertisement

Recommended

Almost 20,000 actions carried out by lifeguards on Kerry beaches in June and July
Kerry County Council to host road safety conference for older drivers
45% decrease in people waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry this September
Cork Airport sees passenger increase as new routes announced
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus