The national body representing independent broadcasters has welcomed funding allocated in the budget for news and current affairs in independent radio.

Independent Broadcasters of Ireland, or IBI, represents independent radio and television stations in Ireland, including Radio Kerry.

€6 million has been allocated to support news and current affairs in the independent media sector in Budget 2025.

Advertisement

IBI says this recognises the unique role of the independent radio sector, and the vital public service content it provides to 2.5 million daily listeners in Ireland.

The IBI says the ringfenced measures announced by Media Minister Catherine Martin are very positive, and thanked public representatives who have supported the sector on this issue.