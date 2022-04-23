Advertisement
Increased patrols at Killarney National Park due to wildfire fears

Apr 23, 2022 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Increased patrols at Killarney National Park due to wildfire fears
The aftermath of the devastating fire in Killarney National Park, at the Eagles Nest, along the Long Range River. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/ FREE PIC/NPWS/ISSUED 27/04/2021
There will be increased patrols at Killarney National Park over the next few days, due to concerns around wildfires.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service says it will deploy increased patrols at all National Parks for the coming days, and will liaise closely with gardaí and fire services.

The NPWS is asking people in Kerry to ensure no wildfires are started in National Parks, nature reserves or the countryside.

It says it will continue to provide aerial surveillance at some National Parks this weekend for early detection and deterrence of fires.

