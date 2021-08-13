Increase in weaver fish stings in Banna

Lifeguards in Banna are reporting an increase in beachgoers getting stung by weever fish.

The fish spends most of its time buried under the sand in warm water near the low tide line.

If it is stood on it can sting a person's foot which can cause swelling, numbness, nausea, headaches, light-headedness, abdominal cramps and in rare cases more significant reactions.

The stings are usually treated with basic first aid; lifeguards in Banna are advising anyone who is stung to come to the lifeguard hut as soon as possible.