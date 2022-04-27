Increase in rents in Kerry above the national average

Rents in Kerry are up 11% in the past year, according to the Residential Tenancies Board.

Its latest Rent Index shows that during the fourth quarter of the year, the standardised average rent in Kerry was €951, up from €854 in the same period last year.

Nationally, rents have increased by 9% since last year.

However, there was a reduction of 1.7% from Q3 to Q4 with average rent prices dropping from €967 to €950.

There was an increase of 2.2% in new tenancies in Q4 last year.

Figures from the RTB show the average rent in the Killarney area is currently just under €1,200 (1,189), it’s €951 in Tralee, and €855 in Kenmare.

There are no figures available for Listowel, Castleisland, or Corca Dhuibhne, as rents in areas with less than 30 observations aren’t published for statistical reasons.

Nationally, the number of newly registered tenancies has fallen with a year-on-year reduction of 48 per cent in Q4 2021.