Inch community want to find solution to parking problems at Blue Flag beach

Aug 17, 2022 13:08 By radiokerrynews
The community of Inch want to find a solution with Kerry County Council to resolve the parking problems at Inch beach.

That’s according to Máire Ní Riain of Inch Community Council who says traffic chaos at Inch beach happens every year at the height of summer.

Ms Ní Riain says the issue needs to be resolved in order to hold onto Inch beach's Blue-Flag status which the local community cherishes.

She says the biggest problem is sourcing land that's privately owned and they're hoping to find a land owner who may be interested in providing land during the high season.

Ms Ní Riain explains why local people don’t want cars on the beach:

