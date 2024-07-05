Ifac appoints north Kerry native to new senior economist role

Ifac has appointed a north Kerry native as their new Head of Public Sector Services and Economics.

Karol Kissane from Asdee is a chartered accountant and tax adviser, and has joined ifac's senior economist team from the IFA, where he was a senior policy executive.

Ifac has over 30 locations nationwide including in Castleisland.

The top-ten accountancy firm provides specialist professional services to the farming, food and agribusiness sectors.

